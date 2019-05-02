77°
One transported after motorcycle crash on I-110 North

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash.

The accident was reported before 8:30 a.m. on N. I-110 at Hollywood Street. Authorities haven't said how many vehicles were involve. 

Sources say one person was transported. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.  

