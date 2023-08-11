One transported after being hit by school bus on N. Sherwood

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash where a person walked in front of a school bus.

The crash was reported before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Sherwood Forest Drive and Florida Boulevard. Sources say the person was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Originally the roadway was closed, but it was quickly reopened.

All lanes are open on Sherwood Forest Drive at Florida Boulevard. Congestion remains minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 28, 2018

Details regarding the crash are limited.