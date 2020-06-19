One teen killed, second teen injured in Vermilion Parish crash

ERATH - Louisiana State Police say a tragic Vermilion Parish crash resulted in one teen's death and left a second teenager injured Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Caroline Claire Toups was riding as a passenger in a vehicle traveling along LA Highway 339 near Picket Road, when she lost her life.

Police say shortly before 3:45 p.m., the 2006 Cadillac CTS Toups was riding in didn't yield at a stop sign before crossing over LA 339, and was hit on its passenger side by a Dodge Ram pickup truck while attempting to drive through the intersection.

Despite wearing her seatbelt, Toups died at the crash site.

The driver of the Cadillac, an unidentified juvenile female, had also been wearing her seatbelt during the wreck, but sustained critical injuries and was rushed to an area hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, also wearing their seatbelt, suffered minor injuries.

Police say impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.