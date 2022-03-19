65°
One teen dead after shooting on Scotland Avenue, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Scotland Avenue that killed a teenager Friday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Saturday morning that the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue.
Police say they found 17-year-old Markeith Franklin at the scene with several gunshot wounds. Franklin was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.
