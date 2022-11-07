One taken to hospital after shooting near Baton Rouge Zoo Monday morning

BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting near the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Thomas Road near the zoo. Sources said one person was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.

The victim was not identified, and the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.