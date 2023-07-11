One taken to hospital after reported stabbing on North 38th Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a reported stabbing incident on North 38th Street Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened on North 38th. Police said the suspect turned himself and that he was being attacked, but no more details were immediately available.

Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story.