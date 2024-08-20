95°
Driver hospitalized after crash involving Zachary school bus, no students injured
ZACHARY— A driver was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Zachary.
Emergency officials say it happened near the intersection of Blues Highway and Mount Pleasant Road Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Zachary School District says the car ran into the rear of the bus. The driver of that car was transported to the hospital. There were four students riding at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt.
