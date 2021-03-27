One shot in the mouth; other in serious condition after altercation leads to shooting, says police

PLAQUEMINE - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. the Plaquemine Police Department responded to the 23900 block of Harmason Street near Iberville Elementary School in regards to a shooting.

When officials arrived on scene they found one individual shot in the mouth and the other unconscious from their gunshot wound, according to PPD.

Officials told WBRZ that the person shot in the mouth was transported to OLOL and is in stable condition.

The other individual who was unconscious was transported by Air Med from Ochsner Medical Center to OLOL due to their serious injuries.

Police say that the shooting erupted from an altercation between the two individuals.

As of right now, police do not know who the initial shooter is.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.