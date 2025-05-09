64°
One shot at Livingston Parks and Recreation baseball park in Town of Livingston
LIVINGSTON - One person was shot at the Livingston Parks and Recreation baseball park on Texas Street and South Range Road, according to officials.
Officials say the injured person was a 23-year-old who was shot in the chest. Emergency officials arrived around 9:15 p.m.
No information on the injured person's condition is available.
