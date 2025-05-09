64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One shot at Livingston Parks and Recreation baseball park in Town of Livingston

1 hour 35 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 9:20 PM May 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - One person was shot at the Livingston Parks and Recreation baseball park on Texas Street and South Range Road, according to officials.

Officials say the injured person was a 23-year-old who was shot in the chest. Emergency officials arrived around 9:15 p.m.

Trending News

No information on the injured person's condition is available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days