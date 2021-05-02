80°
One victim seriously injured in Walmart parking lot shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a Sunday afternoon shooting.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highland Road. Authorities say one victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

The situation is ongoing.

