One victim seriously injured in Walmart parking lot shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a Sunday afternoon shooting.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highland Road. Authorities say one victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The situation is ongoing.
