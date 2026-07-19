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One seriously injured in shooting along Gus Young Avenue

1 hour 59 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2026 Jul 19, 2026 July 19, 2026 3:04 PM July 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Gus Young Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

Sources said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near the Ragusa's Meat Market. 

One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

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No more information about the shooting was released. 

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