One seriously injured after fight at Tigerland early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person is seriously injured after a fight that took place early Saturday morning at Fred's in Tigerland, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department say a group fight happened around 1 a.m., resulting in a serious injury where that person was taken to the hospital. EMS confirmed one person was transported around 1:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.