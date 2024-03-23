75°
One seriously injured after fight at Fred's in Tigerland early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is seriously injured after a fight that took place early Saturday morning at Fred's in Tigerland, according to police.
The Baton Rouge Police Department say a group fight happened around 1 a.m., resulting in a serious injury where that person was taken to the hospital. EMS confirmed one person was transported around 1:30 a.m.
No arrests have been made at this time.
