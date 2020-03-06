One arrested after deadly crash on O'Neal Lane; deputies suspect driver was impaired

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash on O'Neal Lane Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. around the intersection of O'Neal Lane and George O'Neal Road. The vehicle reportedly struck the side of a bridge and went off-road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says three people were in the vehicle at the time. One person was killed and the remaining two fled the scene. One of those people, believed to be the driver, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital.

O'Neal Lane is currently closed at S Harrells Ferry Road.

#BREAKING: One person is dead following a crash on O’Neal Lane in between S Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and George O’Neal Rd. That section of the road is currently closed. I’m trying to get closer to the scene. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/I3H89CcK66 — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) March 6, 2020

This is a developing story.