One arrested after deadly crash on O'Neal Lane; deputies suspect driver was impaired

1 hour 38 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 4:43 PM March 06, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and another is in custody after a crash on O'Neal Lane Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. around the intersection of O'Neal Lane and George O'Neal Road. The vehicle reportedly struck the side of a bridge and went off-road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says three people were in the vehicle at the time. One person was killed and the remaining two fled the scene. One of those people, believed to be the driver, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital. 

O'Neal Lane is currently closed at S Harrells Ferry Road.

This is a developing story.

