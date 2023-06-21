One reportedly injured after being shot in grocery store parking lot Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Police said one person was reportedly shot in the parking lot of Sam's Club off Siegen Lane Tuesday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was shot while in the Sam's Club parking lot on North Mall Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday. They were taken to a hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect or motive was not immediately clear.