One person wounded following shooting on Ruby Court

On the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to North Foster Drive at Winbourne Avenue, where they found a gunshot victim who'd been shot in an incident on Ruby Court.

BATON ROUGE - Police were dispatched to North Foster Drive and Winbourne Avenue Wednesday evening, in response to a shooting.

According to Baton Rouge Police, when they arrived at the scene they found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting that led to the person's injury occurred within the 6200 block of Ruby Court, which is about one mile away from where police found the injured person.

The person is in stable condition, police say.

At this time, no additional details related to the incident have been released.