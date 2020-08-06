81°
Latest Weather Blog
One person wounded following shooting on Ruby Court
BATON ROUGE - Police were dispatched to North Foster Drive and Winbourne Avenue Wednesday evening, in response to a shooting.
According to Baton Rouge Police, when they arrived at the scene they found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say the shooting that led to the person's injury occurred within the 6200 block of Ruby Court, which is about one mile away from where police found the injured person.
The person is in stable condition, police say.
At this time, no additional details related to the incident have been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Community Schools welcomes limited number of students to first day of...
-
Victim of deadly shooting on Sherwood Street Identified
-
Coaches react to LHSAA 's plan for October football
-
Central schools prepare for Thursday reopening
-
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken