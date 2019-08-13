96°
Latest Weather Blog
One person trapped after vehicle crashes into woods in Albany
ALBANY - First responders are on the scene of an accident on Highway 43 in Livingston Parish.
The wreck was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 443, just north of LA 442. Sources say a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a wooded area.
One person is trapped inside of the car. Emergency crews say the extrication may take a while. AirMed was called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cop fires taser after brawl breaks out at Baker High
-
One card-skimming device discovered in multi-parish sweep of nearly 5,000 gas pumps
-
Overturned box truck jams traffic on I-10
-
Hundreds show up to discuss drainage issues in Walker
-
Livingston Parish schools handing out water on afternoon bus rides amid heat...