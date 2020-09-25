67°
One person transported after shooting near local elementary school
BATON ROUGE - One person has been transported from the scene of a shooting on Inge Street Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Inge Street, across the street from Banks Elementary School.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Authorities did not give any additional information.
