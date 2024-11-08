One person transported after crash; Airline Highway open between Coursey, Dawnadale after closure

BATON ROUGE — One person was transported by Baton Rouge EMS after a Friday morning crash on Airline Highway in front of Costco, officials said.

The road was closed to traffic between Coursey Boulevard and Dawnadale Avenue but the road opened back up around 7:35 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

Northbound traffic on Airline was being diverted at Coursey.