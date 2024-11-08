75°
Latest Weather Blog
One person transported after crash; Airline Highway open between Coursey, Dawnadale after closure
BATON ROUGE — One person was transported by Baton Rouge EMS after a Friday morning crash on Airline Highway in front of Costco, officials said.
The road was closed to traffic between Coursey Boulevard and Dawnadale Avenue but the road opened back up around 7:35 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
Northbound traffic on Airline was being diverted at Coursey.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...