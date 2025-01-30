73°
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash at Perkins Road

45 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 7:21 PM January 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Perkins Road Thursday night, according to officials.

Officials say they received the call around 6:20 p.m. and that it was a two-vehicle crash.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.

