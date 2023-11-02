45°
One person taken to hospital after reportedly being hit by car Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after reportedly being hit by a car.
Officials said the crash happened on Avenue I off Blount Road shortly before 5 a.m.. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, though the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
No further information was available.
