45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person taken to hospital after reportedly being hit by car Thursday morning

3 hours 13 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, November 02 2023 Nov 2, 2023 November 02, 2023 5:57 AM November 02, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after reportedly being hit by a car.

Officials said the crash happened on Avenue I off Blount Road shortly before 5 a.m.. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, though the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Trending News

No further information was available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days