One person taken to hospital after overnight shooting near LSU campus Thursday

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting late Thursday night, emergency officials said. 

The shooting happened shortly before midnight Thursday at the Kangaroo Express gas station on Highland Road between Aster and West Roosevelt Streets. One person was injured. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

