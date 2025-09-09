77°
One person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle along Scotland Avenue early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car along Scotland Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Officials said that the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the corner of Scotland Avenue and Oriole Street.
Officials added that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
