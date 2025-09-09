77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle along Scotland Avenue early Tuesday morning

2 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 6:56 AM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car along Scotland Avenue early Tuesday morning. 

Officials said that the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the corner of Scotland Avenue and Oriole Street. 

Officials added that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days