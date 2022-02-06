47°
Baton Rouge firefighter takes down suspect who stabbed gas station employee

1 hour 7 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, February 06 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after stabbing an employee at the B-Quik gas station Sunday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the man walked into the gas station along Greenwell Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. Witnesses told deputies the man was talking to himself before approaching the counter, pulling out a knife and stabbing the cashier.

The Sheriffs Department says a Baton Rouge Firefighter saw the violent exchange and took the suspect to the ground so the cashier could run to safety. 

According to the sheriff's office, the cashier suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. 

The suspect was taken into custody and arrested. It is unclear what charges he will face. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

