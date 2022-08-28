76°
One person shot to death on East Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along East Brookstown Drive on Saturday night.
Sources said the person was dead when first responders arrived around 10 p.m.
This is a developing story. No information about the victim has been released.
