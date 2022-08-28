77°
One person shot to death on East Brookstown Drive

Saturday, August 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death along East Brookstown Drive on Saturday night. 

Sources said the person was dead when first responders arrived around 10 p.m. 

This is a developing story. No information about the victim has been released. 

