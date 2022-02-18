51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot to death on Astoria Drive Thursday night

2 hours 6 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, February 17 2022 Feb 17, 2022 February 17, 2022 11:24 PM February 17, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night.

Sources say the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Astoria Drive in the Merrydale area of Baton Rouge. The victim was reportedly shot multiple times in the torso.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days