73°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening.
Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. One person was killed by gunfire.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Head of state agency loses her job after arrest in drug deal...
-
Man accused of preying on young girls at bus stops tied to...
-
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded
-
Water main rupture along Perkins Road leaves roadway flooded
-
After two fights at Livonia High, many ideas but no solutions at...
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0