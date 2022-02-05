39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot to death in Denham Springs

2 hours 15 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, February 05 2022 Feb 5, 2022 February 05, 2022 5:45 PM February 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Dennis Lee Road. 

St. Helena Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and did not release any further information. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days