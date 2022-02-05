39°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot to death in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Dennis Lee Road.
St. Helena Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and did not release any further information.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years
-
St. George Fire Dept. expanding high water rescue fleet, more equipment coming
-
State plans to reduce I-10 to two lanes in Baton Rouge for...
-
Neighbors shocked at theft ring operating in upscale, gated community