One person dead at Port Allen tire shop; foul play not suspected

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - One man died at a Port Allen tire shop Wednesday afternoon.

Despite initial reports that the man was shot at Neighborhood Tires 1-Stop near the intersection of LA-1 and Court Street., authorities later said that foul play was not suspected. 

The death was reported by Port Allen Police around 2 p.m.

Report a Typo

