One person shot to death, another in critical condition after shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death and another was seriously hurt after a shooting .
Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night on Eddie Robinson Drive, just north of Terrace Avenue.
One of the victims, who was later identified by BRPD as 59-year-old Idris Abdul-Malik, was pronounced dead on the scene when first responders arrived. Another victim is in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
