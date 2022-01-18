One person shot to death, another in critical condition after shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death and another was seriously hurt after a shooting .

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night on Eddie Robinson Drive, just north of Terrace Avenue.

One of the victims, who was later identified by BRPD as 59-year-old Idris Abdul-Malik, was pronounced dead on the scene when first responders arrived. Another victim is in serious condition.

