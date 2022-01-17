37°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot to death, another in critical condition after double shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot to death and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1100 block of Eddie Robinson Drive.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:30 Monday night. One of the victims was dead when first responders arrived.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New subdivision to be voted on third time Tuesday
-
Gordon McKernan sees benefits of NIL deals for Tigers
-
Mardi Gras supply sales up, but shipping delays present challenge for sellers
-
MLK Day celebrations go on in Donaldsonville despite cancellations across capital area
-
Father reportedly shot son during dispute at Baton Rouge home