Man shot to death outside apartment complex at Groom Road and Sherron Avenue

BAKER - A man was found dead outside of an apartment complex off of Groom Road in Baker on Monday.

According to the Baker Police Department, a man was shot in the head outside the Park Plaza Apartments near the corner of Groom Road and Sherron Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

The victim has not been identified. Police said they are unsure what led up to the shooting.