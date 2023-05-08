79°
One person shot, taken to hospital after shooting off Florida Boulevard Sunday
BATON ROUGE - One person was reportedly shot and injured off Florida Boulevard late Sunday night.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on North Donmoor Avenue just off Florida Boulevard. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
