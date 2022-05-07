84°
One person shot on Cannon Street half an hour after triple-shooting 2 miles away

Saturday, May 07 2022
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting in the 4400 block of Cannon Street at 4:45 p.m., only 30 minutes after a suspected drive-by only two miles away. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay. 

No more information was immediately available. 

