One person shot on Cannon Street half an hour after triple-shooting 2 miles away

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting in the 4400 block of Cannon Street at 4:45 p.m., only 30 minutes after a suspected drive-by only two miles away.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

No more information was immediately available.