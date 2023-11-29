63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person shot along North Boulevard

Wednesday, November 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting near the corner of North Boulevard and South 13th Street Wednesday afternoon. 

The shooting happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

No information about the shooting or severity of injuries have been reported. 

