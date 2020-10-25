57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person shot multiple times in Plaquemine near River Road

Saturday, October 24 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

PLAQUEMINE - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Eli Craig Road located off River Road.

Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where he/she is currently being treated so crews can get the OK to transport the victim for surgery. 

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

