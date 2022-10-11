60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night

2 hours 33 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 10:06 PM October 10, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. 

Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been taken into custody. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days