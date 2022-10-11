60°
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville Monday night
DONALDSONVILLE - One person was shot and killed while entering a home near the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets Monday night.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies said one the victim was dead at the scene and the shooter has been taken into custody.
No more information was immediately available.
