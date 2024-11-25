59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person shot in Zachary on Sunday

Sunday, November 24 2024
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - One person was shot and then dropped off at a Zachary apartment complex Sunday night, police said.

Hours after the 6 p.m. shooting, the Zachary Police Department told WBRZ that officers were called to a shooting at a business in the town. While officers were on the way, another call came in that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the Willow Creek Apartments. 

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

No more information was released. 

