One person shot in Plaquemine Tuesday evening near historic locks, levee

PLAQUEMINE- A man was transported to the hospital by helicopter with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening in Iberville Parish.

A group was gathered behind the levee near the Lock State Historic Site when one was shot, according to police.

The gunshot wound victim, a 30-year-old male from Kentucky, was shot in the right shoulder. Police Chief Kenny Payne said the victim was fishing behind the levee with a family member and was shot as he was leaving.

The victim was transported to Ochsner with a bullet lodged in his shoulder, then to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital by AirMed with the bullet still in his body.

As a nearby council meeting dismissed around 7:20 p.m., some heard the gunfire on their way out.

Police met with witnesses near the historic locks to discuss the incident shortly after.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.