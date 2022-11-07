77°
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon

3 hours 8 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022 Nov 7, 2022 November 07, 2022 2:55 PM November 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. 

Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

