73°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot in Baker, found on Main Street
BAKER - One person was shot Tuesday night in Baker and found along Main Street.
Authorities said the shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge philanthropist turns himself in after deputies say he was involved...
-
DOTD beginning survey work along Dalrymple Drive for I-10 widening
-
Deputies looking for woman who disabled security cameras, stole internet system from...
-
Baton Rouge high school students build arcade machine
-
Access to TikTok may soon be limited in Louisiana