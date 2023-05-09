73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot in Baker, found on Main Street

1 hour 58 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, May 09 2023 May 9, 2023 May 09, 2023 9:35 PM May 09, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - One person was shot Tuesday night in Baker and found along Main Street. 

Authorities said the shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days