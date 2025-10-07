91°
One person shot in Albany, LPSO investigating
ALBANY - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg on Tuesday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. along Catholic Hall Road.
Sheriff Jason Ard said early reports indicate that the shooter and victim are believed to be related and deputies are still working out the details of what happened.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspected shooter has been detained for questioning.
