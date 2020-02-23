66°
One person shot following armed robbery on North Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m. police responded to the 2600 block of North Blvd,. located near Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
One person sustained a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital, their condition unknown.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
