66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot following armed robbery on North Blvd.

1 hour 37 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 February 23, 2020 12:13 PM February 23, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. police responded to the 2600 block of North Blvd,. located near Baton Rouge Magnet High School.

One person sustained a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital, their condition unknown. 

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days