One person shot at Racetrac on Essen Lane, deputies still looking for suspect

10 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, March 09 2022 Mar 9, 2022 March 09, 2022 4:22 PM March 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a the Racetrac along Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m., according to authorities. 

Sources said the victim was taken to a hospital. Deputies are still looking for the shooter. 

No more information was immediately available. 

