One person shot at North 46th Street house near Gus Young Avenue on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting along North 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue on Thursday night.
Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened around 9:07 p.m. and involved someone shooting into a home.
The person who was shot was brought to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is being investigated by BRPD.
