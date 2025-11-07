One person shot at North 46th Street house near Gus Young Avenue on Thursday night

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting along North 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue on Thursday night.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened around 9:07 p.m. and involved someone shooting into a home.

The person who was shot was brought to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by BRPD.