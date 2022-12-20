48°
One person shot at Krispy Kreme store Monday morning

Monday, December 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a targeted attack Monday morning at the Krispy Kreme store on Plank Road. 

According to Baton Rouge Police officials, shooters jumped out of their car and started firing at the building around 11:15 a.m. Officers said the shooters were targeting one person in the store. 

One person was shot, but officers say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police officials say no arrests have been made so far. 

