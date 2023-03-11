72°
One person shot at Greenwell Plaza Apartments
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at the Greenwell Plaza Apartments on Saturday evening.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday and the conditions of the victim are currently unknown.
The Baton Rouge Police Department did not answer questions about the shooting.
