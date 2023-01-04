61°
One person shot at dead-end street off E Washington near Highland Road

2 hours 5 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, January 04 2023 Jan 4, 2023 January 04, 2023 4:37 PM January 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m. 

Officers said the person was hit in the torso. Their condition is currently unknown. 

No more information was immediately available. 

